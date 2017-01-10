Threat found on desk prompts lockdown at Shawnee Mission West

Shawnee Mission West High School is on lockdown after threat found on desk, police say. (Rob Rhodes/KCTV5 News)

A threatening message found at Shawnee Mission West High School leads to a lockdown.

Police say they found a note written on a desk stating, "I’m going to shoot up West at 1:30 today.”

Investigators say they don’t know when it was written, but they took the threat seriously.

There was a precautionary lockdown about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It lasted less than 20 minutes. Teachers simply locked their classroom doors, and they proceeded with their activities.

The school is located at 8800 W 85th St.

Police determined the threat was not credible. Still, they kept two officers stationed at the school for the day just in case.

