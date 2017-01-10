Leotard-clad man breaks into Independence dance store, police say

The suspect stole $3,303 worth of gloves, earrings, adult and children leotards, adult and children’s shorts and the cash register. (Independence PD)

Police are attempting to identify a leotard-clad man who stole thousands of dollars worth of items from an Independence dancewear supply store.

Detectives say the suspect broke into Degage Dancewear, 4514 S. Noland Rd., on Dec. 20 by prying open the front door.

The suspect is seen on video going through the store and leaving with multiple items. He then returned to the store wearing a leotard and made several more trips out of the store with multiple items, police say.

The suspect stole $3,303 worth of gloves, earrings, adult and children leotards, adult and children’s shorts and the cash register.

If you know who this is or anything about this crime, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or call police at 816-325-7777.

