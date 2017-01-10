Ashley Arnold joined the KCTV5 News team in January 2017.

Ashley graduated from the University of Florida where she earned her bachelor's degree in telecommunications with a concentration in sociology.

Growing up in a military family, Ashley has lived up and down the East Coast, but she calls the south home from years spent in Fayetteville, NC.

She had her start in news in Philadelphia, where she interned and worked for the NBC and CBS affiliates, WCAU and KYW.

In 2012, she took her first job working as a multimedia journalist for WJHG in Panama City Beach, FL, and most recently worked as a multimedia journalist for KSN in Wichita, KS.

While she still misses the warmth Sunshine State, she fell in love with the Sunflower State and plans to continue telling stories that impact you here.

She'd love to hear from you, whether it's just to drop a line or if you have a story idea. She can be reached through email, ashley.arnold@kctv5.com, or on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.