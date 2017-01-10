Record number of babies born in 2016 at Shawnee Mission Medical Center

A record-breaking number of babies were welcomed into the world at Shawnee Mission Medical Center last year. (BigStock)

A record-breaking number of babies were welcomed into the world at Shawnee Mission Medical Center last year.

Shawnee Mission Health officials say this marks the second consecutive year that more than 5,000 babies have been delivered at the hospital.

Among the deliveries in 2016 were 2,489 girls, 2,603 boys and 96 sets of multiples.

“This number is a testament to the care we provide for moms, babies and families at the Shawnee Mission Birth Center,” Shawnee Mission Health’s administrative director of women’s and children’s services Margaret Meier said. “We are honored every time a family trusts us to help bring their child into the world.”

At 465 births, more babies were born in August than in any other month, which was 40 weeks after the Kansas City Royals won the 2015 World Series.

"We celebrate this record as a way to show appreciation for the families who have chosen our birth center and for the personal, understanding and compassionate care our physicians and nurses provide,” Meier said. “It’s a privilege to be the birth center of choice in the Kansas City area and we look forward to continued growth and the opportunity to serve even more families.”

The number of babies born at Shawnee Mission Medical Center in 2016 is just slightly less than the population of Tonganoxie, and is approximately the number of diapers most babies go through in their first two years.

