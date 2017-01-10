Quick shower foreshadows messy weekend in the metro

The heaviest portion of the storm is expected to hit north of Interstate 70 through Tuesday morning. (KCTV5)

A line of showers is leaving the metro, moving west to east.

The heaviest portion of the storm hit north of Interstate 70 with rain and possible sleet mixed in across northwest Missouri closer to the Missouri-Iowa state line Tuesday morning.

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says the line of showers will be long gone by lunch.

“We’ve been extremely mild this morning in the 40s and 50s,” Teachman said.

Temperatures are expected to stay near 50 through Tuesday afternoon. Sunshine is also expected, with winds gusting above 45 mph through early evening.

A wind advisory is also in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“We'll have to watch Wednesday night and into Thursday morning,” Teachman said. “We may have some freezing drizzle. The moisture looks limited. Isolated slick spots can't be ruled out especially for bridges and overpasses.”

Winter weather is expected to move back in for the weekend.

Late Friday through Monday, the metro is expected to see all forms of wintry weather, including freezing rain and sleet.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.