Independence police chase ends with truck ramming patrol car

Independence police chase ends with truck ramming patrol car

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

An early morning police chase ended after the vehicle police were chasing slammed into a patrol car on Tuesday.

The chase started about 3:20 a.m. near Pittman Road and Missouri Highway 40.

Officers say a pickup truck was driving suspiciously. When officers tried to stop the truck, it drove away.

Authorities chased the truck into Kansas City, MO before the driver of the truck tried to jump a set of train tracks near 17th Street and Manchester Trafficway.

 As the truck tried to jump the tracks it rammed into a police patrol car, multiple times. Police chased the truck for about 15 minutes.

Two white men, in their 30s, were arrested at the scene.

Authorities say the officer inside the patrol car is okay.

17th Street near Manchester Trafficway was shut down but has reopened.

