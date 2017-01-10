Independence police chase ends with truck ramming patrol car

A 24-year-old Cass County man has been charged after allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old girl.More >
A motorcyclist died early Saturday morning after colliding with a vehicle on Northeast Colbern Road in Lee's Summit, according to the Lee's Summit Police Department.More >
The Kansas City Police Department needs more 911 call takers, and there is a huge recruitment push to hire more.More >
A new website called TruePeopleSearch.com is creating shock waves when it comes to privacy.More >
An Army veteran in Texas has a final request: Lee Hernandez, 47, is suffering from an unknown illness that is make his body deteriorate. He wants texts messages, from anyone who will send them.More >
The president of Kansas City Kansas Community College has been placed on administrative leave.More >
Even though one of the two suspects is still on the run, the Wyandotte County district attorney has filed charges in connection with the theft of a car that had a 3-year-old inside on Wednesday night.More >
For an Overland Park woman, whose car was stolen, it's not what she lost but what she found that has led her on a search for answers.More >
A man is dead after someone ran a stoplight, causing a pair of vehicles to collide late Thursday evening. It happened about 11:07 p.m. at the intersection of 75th Street and The Paseo.More >
