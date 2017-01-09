In comments on Kansas House floor, Scott Schwab addresses loss of son

Scott Schwab has rarely spoken publicly about his son's death, but he did so Monday on the House floor. (Submitted)

One returning lawmaker in Kansas brought an emotional message for the first day of the legislative session in Kansas.

Kansas House Rep. Scott Schwab has been in the news for more than just his work in the statehouse.

His 10-year-old son, Caleb, died last summer in a horrific accident on an amusement park waterslide.

Scott Schwab has rarely spoken publicly about his son's death, but he did so Monday on the House floor.

“Saturday marked the fifth month since we’ve seen our precious Caleb," Scott Schwab said. "And how proud I am of my other three boys and my lovely wife, whose courageous heart has more depth and so much depth that it makes the ocean seem so very shallow.”

Scott Schwab, the Olathe Republican, became Speaker Pro-Tem on Monday.

Along with Caleb, his acceptance speech for that leadership position touched on topics of humility and perspective.

Nearly one-third of those sworn in to the Kansas House were new to the office. Schwab spoke to the 41 newly elected members when he imparted the wisdom that came from his painful experience.

He told them, if one of their legislative efforts fails, just remember, it could be worse, and it will get better.

