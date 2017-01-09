Mark Dupree, new Wyandotte County District Attorney, sworn in

Mark Dupree was sworn in today after unseating long-time DA Jerry Gorman. (KCTV5)

Wyandotte County has a new District Attorney.

Mark Dupree was sworn in Monday after unseating long-time DA Jerry Gorman.

Dupree has worked on both sides of the legal process.

He’s been in private practice, being involved in criminal defense and civil litigation. He also spent time as assistant prosecutor for Jackson County.

And, like the Unified Government Mayor/CEO Mark Holland, he is also an ordained minister.

His four children sat in the front row to witness the honor. Dupree said it was an important element, guided by his mother, who died one month after he was elected.

“She said, ‘Son, never forget God and family,’" he said. "And then she passed away a month later.”

Dupree, who is the county’s first African-American District Attorney, ran on a platform of community engagement, of collaborating with schools and civil organizations.

He comes to office with a high-profile death penalty case still unresolved.

Jamaal Lewis stands accused of capital murder in the July shooting death of Kansas City, KS police Captain Dave Melton.

The previous DA had not yet sought the death penalty and had worked to negotiate a plea agreement right before leaving office, but Lewis rejected the plea deal at the last minute.

Asked if his religious convictions would impact how he viewed death penalty cases, Dupree said his faith will "guide me in every decision that I make concerning my life (but) the law will guide me concerning my job."

