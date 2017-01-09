Chiefs, Kansas City police aim to keep all the action on the field

Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan says while he certainly doesn't anticipate anything like the Raiders/Chiefs fight, it is a game people on both sides feel strongly about. (KCTV5)

Police in Kansas City say they'll be out in both uniform and undercover during Sunday's playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs also hire local law enforcement officers to work off duty at Arrowhead Stadium.

It's expected they will be in droves as well, as around Christmas time, Raiders and Chiefs fans went at it in the stands. The fight made national headlines.

Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan says while he certainly doesn't anticipate anything like the Raiders/Chiefs fight, it is a game people on both sides feel strongly about.

"Football creates passion - passion in the stands - that's what were famous for," Donovan said. "How loud our fans are - we love that - we need that. Our coaches and players thrive on that, so we want to support a happy, friendly safe environment, but there's gonna be passion there."

Donovan says more than anything, the Chiefs will be proactive at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend.

The team will have people in place to stop anything before it gets too out of hand.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.