Ground crews prep Arrowhead Stadium for AFC Divisional Round game

Preparation is already under way for the big showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ground crews Monday were re-sodding the playing field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs say it was the right time to work on the field because of the weather.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan says despite the threat of some serious winter weather during the weekend, Arrowhead Stadium will be ready.

"The field will be ready to go," Donovan said. "The addition of the heated field has really helped us keep a great grass surface. We felt like we could have got through it without actually re-sodding, but we wanted to make sure we put the best possible field out there for this playoff game."

Donovan says the team will paint the field later this week.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.