Steelers fans pull for team while living in the heart of the Chiefs Kingdom

Plenty of Steelers fans are expected in and around Kansas City on Monday. (AP)

Kansas City might be home to the Chiefs Kingdom, but hundreds of people will flock to a local bar this Sunday to cheer on their beloved Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Kansas City Steelers Fan Club was established in 1993 - and it's no small gathering.

With hundreds of members, the group is expecting lots of surprises for Steelers fans this weekend, including special guests from Pittsburgh.

"We do chants, we do cheers, we slap and give high fives and we have a beer," said Gary Loeffert of the Steelers Fan Club. "We have a good time, we certainly do."

On Monday, it's nice and quiet at the Callahan's bar in Lenexa.

But on Sunday afternoon, that will not be the case.

Loeffert recommends Steelers fans to get to the bar early on Sunday.

