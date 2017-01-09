Tips to keep the cold from being a budget buster

When the temperatures drop, your heat goes up, and generally, so do your electric and gas bills. (AP)

When the temperatures drop, your heat goes up, and generally, so do your electric and gas bills.

To keep the chill outside from coming into your house, you may crank your heater. But one local expert says there is a way to stay warm without wasting your money.

“On average, every degree that you set your temperature down when you leave is saving one percent on your energy bill every month. So if you set it down 10 percent and your energy bill is usually $200, you’re saving $20 right there,” said Korrin Lansing with Green Improvement Consulting.

During the winter, keeping your house between 65 and 72 degrees can help keep your bill steady. But you can also look at products like a programmable thermostat and weather proofing your windows make for a set-it and forget-it solution.

“That’s a big one, because windows are a huge place where you get a lot of leakages and a lot of them aren’t sealed right,” Lansing said.

Lansing says checking your windows before the winter will help keep heat in your house.

Fireplaces can be a good addition to your home for value but not necessarily for a good, cheap source of heat.

“Just doing little things throughout your home. Just kind of paying attention if you have holes in your walls because that makes your heater run twice as hard when there is extra space that it is pulling air from,” Lansing said.

Lansing also suggests an energy audit of your house. She says that will help keep your budget on target.

The U.S. Department of Energy has a website dedicated to audits and what you need to know before you turn up the heat.

