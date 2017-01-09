Over 4,000 tips made to Kansas City Crime Commission in 2016 - KCTV5

Over 4,000 tips made to Kansas City Crime Commission in 2016

By Natalie Davis, Anchor/Reporter
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Over 4,300 tips were received by the Kansas City Crime Commission in 2016. 

Detective Kevin Boehm is one of those individuals who answers the phone if you call in with an anonymous tip. 

Those tips turned into 162 felony arrests, 145 fugitives being captured and 243 cases getting cleared. 

About $60,000 worth of property was recovered, along with more than $119,000 in narcotics. 

However, there are hundreds of cases that keep local police up at night, including the murders of Corey Laykovich, John Valdivia, Chad Donaldson, Montell Ross and Jayden Ugwuh.

“You can think of it as putting a puzzle together," Boehm said. "So the detectives need pieces of that puzzle to complete the image that they're trying to create. And our tips that come in from our tips groups are an important piece to that puzzle.”

Police depend on you to get justice for these victims. If you know anything about an unsolved case, call the Tips Hotline or visit kccrimestoppers.com

