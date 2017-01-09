Reid's bye week success could be key as Chiefs welcome Steelers

Playoff week is officially here, as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The Steelers defeated the Chiefs earlier this year and looked good against the Miami Dolphins.

“We know they’re a good football team - we had an opportunity to play them in the season and they got after us pretty good," head coach Andy Reid said.

In Week 4, the Chiefs were handled easily by the Steelers, 43-14. Following that game, the Chiefs finished the year 10-2.

Reid said he enjoys the challenge ahead and having everything on the line.

"There are only a few teams remaining right now that are playing," Reid said. "They're all good football teams."

Reid is one of the best given the situation.

Reid's teams are 19-2 following a bye week and 3-0 in the divisional round after a bye.

The Chiefs have lost four straight home playoff games.

Their last postseason win at Arrowhead came 23 years ago against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

