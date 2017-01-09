Overland Park police officer's use of force justified, district attorney says

The incident happened on Dec. 21, 2016 in Overland Park. (KCTV5)

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe has announced that an Overland Park police officer will not face charges following a use of force incident.

The incident happened on Dec. 21, 2016 in Overland Park.

Police say an officer pulled over a red pickup truck after getting a hit on the driver's license plate.

The truck stopped to drop off a passenger at a house in the area. The passenger got out of the vehicle. While the officer was getting out of his car, the truck reversed into the police vehicle's front bumper and then turned and began driving towards the officer.

The officer fired at least one shot at the vehicle. The truck then drove away.

Officers say the driver drove west on 80th Street before turning north on Antioch Road.

Howe said the officer's use of force was justified.

