Man charged after Harrisonville police chase lands 3 people, including deputy, in icy river

John D. Weis, 38, of Harrisonville, was charged with resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. (Cass County)

A man has been charged after a police chase in Harrisonville ended with three people, including a sheriff's deputy, in an icy river.

The chase ended on River Road where the sheriff says both his deputy and the car he was chasing ended in the icy waters at the bottom of a 20-foot-deep ravine.

"The deputy had to use a knife to cut the airbag and seatbelt. When he got out of his vehicle, he found a male party partially submerged in the water and a female party yelling for help," Sheriff Jeff Weber said.

The deputy went from chasing a suspicious car on a rural road to rescuing the suspects who were trying to get away from him.

The deputy says the Camaro was pulled off to the side of the road. All he wanted to do was make sure they were OK when things took a dangerous turn.

"When he turned around to check up on it, it attempted to flee and it started down some gravel roads and turned off its headlights. The deputy attempted to catch up with it," Weber said.

The deputy, along with the man and woman in the other car, were taken to the hospital but have all been released.

Weis is being held on $25,000, cash only, bond.

