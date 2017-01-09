Missouri lawmakers say texting and driving dangerous for all age - KCTV5

Missouri lawmakers say texting and driving dangerous for all ages

While the problem is more common among teens, adults admit they do it too. (KCTV5)
Missouri drivers over the age of 21 are now legally able to text while behind the wheel of a car, but lawmakers want to change that.

“Texting is probably the most distracting activity a driver can engage in while operating a motor vehicle,” American Automobile Association employee Mike Right said.

Mike Right supports a texting ban for drivers of all ages in Missouri.

While the problem is more common among teens, adults admit they do it too.

One out of every 10 people say they've answered a text while driving. It's now believed to be the cause of one out of every four car accidents.

“It not only affects you physically because you're dealing with texting, but your vision is focused on the phone as is your mind. Your mind is off driving, your vision is distracted,” Right said.

A new Missouri bill would allow texting if a hand free voice activated device is being used. But even that has some critics. 

Right says hands-free doesn't necessarily mean risk-free and says it's still a distraction.

Texting while driving is illegal for everyone in Kansas.

