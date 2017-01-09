'Tech neck' puts kids at risk, causes increasing issues, doctors warn

If you have a child or teenager who spends time looking down at a tablet or smartphone, doctors are sounding the alarm. (KCTV5)

If you have a child or teenager who spends time looking down at a tablet or smartphone, doctors are sounding the alarm.

Some say they're seeing a large spike in the number of children coming down with a condition called "tech neck" which can cause bone degeneration and premature arthritis in the neck.

A few years ago, Overland Park chiropractor Dr. Dallis Rogers says he would have found it unusual to see a child in his office. Over the past year and a half, Rogers says the number of children he treats has drastically increased.

"Now I'm treating chronic neck and head pain (in children), at least twice as much," Rogers said.

Isaac Lee, 9, is one of those patients. His mother took him to the doctor when he began complaining of pain in his neck and head after a road trip.

"He started having headaches and saying his neck was hurting," Julie Lee said.

During the trip, Lee had allowed Isaac to spend unlimited time on his tablet. She says it was just for the road trip but wound up having lasting effects. Rogers wound up diagnosing Isaac with "tech neck."

"Headaches, neck tightness, pain going down their shoulder blades is normally what kids present with," Rogers said.

Rogers also said instead of necks with a healthy curve, he and his colleagues across the globe are seeing an alarming number of children with necks that look like they belong to senior citizens.

"That's what we're noticing with a lot of kids and teens. Already they're becoming hunch-backed. They're losing that normal cervical curve," Rogers said.

Doctors say when your child looks down at a screen for any length of time, it puts pressure on their neck muscles, nerves and vertebrae. For every inch your child cranes their neck forward, it's an extra 10 pounds of pressure on their neck.

Lee says with stretching and regular doctor visits, Isaac is getting better. She also now limits any time her son spends looking down at the tablet.

She says if he needs the tablet for school work she makes sure it's propped up, and that he takes a break from looking down every 10 minutes.

Rogers fears if parents do not take note, the long-term consequences for these children could be dire.

"People are going to be needing neck surgeries at such younger ages. That's what worries me," Rogers said.

