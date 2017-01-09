Kansas lawmakers' work to be shaped by big fiscal questions

the biggest question might be how much GOP moderates work with conservatives and how often they seek deals with Democrats. (KCTV5)

Big questions about taxes and spending will shape the Kansas Legislature's work after its annual session opens Jan. 9.

Lawmakers and Gov. Sam Brownback must close a projected shortfall of more than $345 million in the current budget and estimated gaps in funding for existing programs that total almost $1.1 billion through June 2019.

It's not clear whether the Republican-controlled Legislature will increase taxes or pressure Brownback to rethink income tax cuts he championed in 2012 and 2013.

In addition to tax increases, legislators will also have to look at spending cuts to balance the budget. Lawmakers speculate the cuts might come from transportation and education projects.

And with a Kansas Supreme Court ruling on education funding expected soon, lawmakers will face pressure to provide more money for public schools.

The court is expected to rule early in the year on whether the state is spending enough on its public schools.

Republican lawmakers in 2015 got rid of a plan to distribute more than 4 billion dollars a year in aid to public schools.

Instead they have given block-grants to the states 286 districts.

The grants are a lump sum given to schools despite location and number of students.

The supreme court ruled it unconstitutional, saying it prevents kids from having an equal education no matter if they live in a poor or rich area.

Lawmakers will now have to come up with another funding formula solution by June 30 of 2017.

