What you need to know as the Chiefs prepare for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Following a dominant home win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially punched their ticket to Kansas City for an AFC divisional round matchup.

The Steelers are AFC North champions, winners of eight games in a row and throttled Kansas City 43-14 earlier this season.

While Pittsburgh does have weaknesses that a talented Chiefs team can exploit, Kansas City will need to play one of its best games of the year to clinch a spot in the AFC Championship game.

Pittsburgh’s strengths

Whether or not the Chiefs leave with a victory may just come down to their containment of Pittsburgh’s three B’s, Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell and Ben Roethlisberger.

Bell, the patient running back, is the scariest of the three Pro Bowl playmakers. The Chiefs are without run-stuffing middle linebacker Derrick Johnson for the rest of the season and ranked as the 26th best regular season run defense in the NFL, allowing 121 yards per game.

This is the toughest of matchups for defensive coordinator Bob Sutton, as Bell averaged a staggering 148 all-purpose yards through 13 games played this year. In the past seven weeks alone, he has averaged a combined 180 yards per game.

Bell’s dominance has taken some of the touches away from Brown, Pittsburgh’s top wide receiver, but he still gained over 1,000 yards on the season, with 12 touchdowns. While it was his lowest yardage output since 2012, the 12 scores are just one shy of his career high.

The man calling the shots at quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, also had his lowest yardage total since 2012 and threw 13 interceptions. However, Roethlisberger has been clutch in the red zone with 29 touchdown passes on the year, the third-highest total of his 13-year career.

A lot of these impressive statistics come from Pittsburgh’s ability to set up the big play. Not only do they have the weapons to beat every team down the field with sheer speed or by broken tackles, but they set up the big plays with effective screens and slants.

Offensive coordinator Todd Haley draws in the secondary to defend the shorter passes where Roethlisberger can get rid of the ball quicker, avoiding a pass rush. Then when the secondary is playing more press coverage, that’s when the Steelers strike deep.

Kansas City cannot get lured in and then beat over the top, and the front seven must stay fundamentally sound in their individual run gaps when containing the shifty running attack.

The defensive side is not as noteworthy or littered with playmakers, but the most important area to watch is in the red zone. Kansas City’s fifth best red zone defense has been superb this year, allowing touchdowns just 49 percent of the time, but Pittsburgh has been even better, allowing scores just 45 percent of the time.

Pittsburgh’s weaknesses

There isn’t much of a logical explanation, but Roethlisberger and the Steelers have just not played as well on the road this year.

At home, Roethlisberger averages 320 yards per game with 20 total touchdowns to just five interceptions. On the road, he averages just 238 yards with nine total touchdowns and eight interceptions. Arrowhead Stadium in the playoffs is a loud and hostile environment where Roethlisberger’s struggles could carry over.

Much like Kansas City, Pittsburgh’s defense has struggled on third down this year. The Steelers rank 23rd in the NFL, allowing conversions 41 percent of the time. The Chiefs offense is 18th best in the league on third down, converting 38 percent of the time, so staying on the field will be key in keeping the potent Steeler offense on the sidelines.

The health of Pittsburgh is not as strong as Kansas City coming off a bye, as Roethlisberger did attend Sunday’s postgame press conference in a right ankle boot.

Roethlisberger also suffered some shoulder pain against Miami which could be a factor if the Chiefs can create a pass rush.

The Chiefs might also have the mental edge come game time Sunday, as the Steelers could very well come to Kansas City over confident given their dominant win earlier this year.

Focus is at an all-time high in the playoffs for every team, but the Chiefs are likely playing with more of a chip on their shoulder, looking for revenge, especially if the Steelers take the AFC west champions lightly.

Steelers vs. Chiefs round one: What went wrong?

When watching game tape of this week four matchup, the Steelers have every right to feel pretty good about their chances. However, that really wasn’t the Kansas City team that showed up for a majority of the games this season.

The defense was a mess, allowing 178 total yards to Bell, 79 yards to Sammie Coates, 64 yards and two touchdowns to Brown, which fueled Roethlisberger’s 300-yard, five touchdown performance.

The Chiefs’ trademark ability to create turnovers went cold, and for just the third time all year, they failed to force a takeaway.

This led to a plethora of big plays, with five receivers hauling in catches of 26 yards or more and a 7.9 yards per play average.

The offense did not pick up the poor defense at all, as they uncharacteristically turned the ball over twice.

Spencer Ware had a costly first quarter fumble and the offensive line looked overmatched, allowing four sacks for 17 yards. This was one of just four games in which Kansas City had multiple turnovers.

There are positives to be gained, as a very different Chiefs team will be playing this time around.

Kelce and Hill emerged as elite playmakers for Smith, Berry’s play jumped to an All-Pro level, with three second-half interceptions, Reid’s game plan is more developed to fit the team’s strengths and star pass rusher Justin Houston is set to play, unlike in week four.

Steelers and Chiefs in the playoffs

The exciting aspect for both sides is how each team can realistically hope to play better in the playoffs.

Reid is 3-0 in the divisional round when coming off a bye and 5-3 overall in the round. He is also 19-2 as a whole following a bye and the Chiefs still hold the best NFL record at 23-5 in the last 28 games.

The Steelers also have strong postseason success and are in their third straight trip, going 7-5 under head coach Mike Tomlin and 11-6 under Roethlisberger. They were not phased in round one against Miami, playing with an aggressive mentality that led to five sacks, nine quarterback hits and three turnovers.

Pittsburgh will look to carry this same intensity and fire into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, but the second-seeded Chiefs will be a much bigger challenge than the sixth-ranked Dolphins.

If the Chiefs can continue their winning ways, they will play in just their second AFC title game since 1970.

Kickoff for the divisional round matchup is set for 12:05 p.m. on Sunday.

