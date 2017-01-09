Current Hickman Mills superintendent named top post in Lee’s Summit

The Lee's Summit Board of Education announced Monday that Dennis L. Carpenter, currently the Hickman Mills School District superintendent, will serve as the district’s 2017-18 superintendent. (Lee's Summit School District)

The Lee's Summit School District has named their new superintendent.

The Lee's Summit Board of Education announced Monday that Dennis L. Carpenter, currently the Hickman Mills School District superintendent, will serve as the district’s 2017-18 superintendent.

Board members and Carpenter are finalizing the new superintendent’s contract and expect to approve it by the Jan. 19 Board of Education meeting.

“We are fortunate to have a leader of Dr. Carpenter’s caliber, experience and integrity joining our school district,” said Bob White, Lee’s Summit Board of Education president. “He has a solid record in improving student achievement as well as extensive experience in strategic planning and facilities and budget management.”

Carpenter has served as superintendent of the Hickman Mills School District since 2013 and previously served as deputy superintendent of operations and the associate superintendent for human resources for Newton County Schools in Covington, GA. In addition, he has worked as an assistant superintendent for support services in Baxley, GA, and as an elementary school principal and middle school assistant principal, both in Georgia school districts. He has nearly 21 years of experience in public education.

“We believe we have found the perfect fit for Lee’s Summit R-7,” White said. “Our Board of Education was especially impressed with Dr. Carpenter’s extensive experience in instructional leadership, student success, fiscal management, operations and school renovation/construction.”

Under Carpenter’s leadership, Hickman Mills School District has made significant improvements in areas such as student attendance, graduation rates and ACT composite average scores. The district’s annual performance report increased by 18.9 percent in 2014, the largest increase of any K-12 urban or suburban school district in Missouri during that year.

Additional accomplishments in Hickman Mills under his tenure have included implementation of full-day pre-kindergarten, school renovation projects, a successful community-wide strategic planning effort, successful passage of a 19 million dollar bond issuance, and a substantial increase in the district foundation’s fundraising efforts.

“I am both humbled and honored to be selected by the Lee’s Summit Board of Education to serve as superintendent of a district with such a rich history of academic and extracurricular excellence,” Carpenter said. “I trust that my commitment to student-centered, inclusive leadership will assist in furthering the district’s commitment to an equitable educational experience for all students.”

Dr. Carpenter will begin his new job in Lee’s Summit on July 1.

