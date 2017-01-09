One injured, dog killed in KCMO house fire

Fire crews say there were several people inside the home when the fire broke out but only one person was at the home when emergency crews arrived. (KCTV5)

Several people rushed from a home after a fire broke out Sunday night.

The fire broke out at a home in the 4100 block of Wayne Avenue.

Fire crews say there were several people inside the home when the fire broke out but only one person was at the home when emergency crews arrived.

The person at the scene was treated for minor injuries.

The Red Cross was on the scene but say they cannot help the person is not the homeowner or lease holder.

Firefighters pulled two dogs from the home. One had died.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.