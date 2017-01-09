Man sentenced after assaulting off-duty Army captain

Antonio D. Stuckey was charged with first and second-degree assault after a group of men were attacked outside a Mexican restaurant on the Plaza in 2015. (KCTV5)

A man charged with assaulting an off-duty Army captain in a brutal attack outside a Plaza restaurant has been sentenced.

Antonio D. Stuckey was charged with first and second-degree assault after a group of men were attacked in 2015. He accepted a plea deal and plead guilty to second and third-degree assault.

Stuckey received a suspended sentence and two years probation.

One of the men, a 37-year-old Army captain suffered a significant loss of blood and numerous broken bones in his face, possible optic nerve damage to one of his eyes and a skull fracture. He was hospitalized for more than a week before the combat veteran returned to Fort Leavenworth.

The captain and a group of friends were dining at the Zocaola Mexican restaurant. The captain accidentally bumped one of the attackers, prosecutors allege.

The man he bumped into tried to start a fight and restaurant management kicked him out.

The captain walked out of the restaurant and the man he bumped and a gang of his buddies were waiting for him because they were "looking for a fight," according to a Kansas City Police Department report.

A witness said the suspect sucker punched the soldier. The gang started "boot stomping" the prone man.

Friends of the soldier heard the fight and tried to rush to his aid.

Two of them were kicked and punched, which required paramedics to treat them at the scene. A fellow Army captain who rushed to help his friend was punched in the face with a closed fist. He suffered a swollen jaw and concussion. A second man suffered a bloody nose and mouth. Stuckey allegedly punched those two men and stomped on the victims.

A second man was originally charged in the assault but charges were eventually dropped.

