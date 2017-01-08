Two metro girls on University swim team safe after being stuck in Ft. Lauderdale

The University of Nebraska-Omaha swim team is safe and back in Omaha after they were stranded in Ft. Lauderdale after the shooting that occurred at the airport.

Two members of the team, Breanna Brown and Olivia McLain, come from the Kansas City area.

“It’s been a really long last couple of days,” said one swimmer.

Esteban Santiago opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale airport on Friday, killing five people and wounding several others.

Todd Samland, the team’s swim coach, described what happened when they arrived to the airport.

“The tragedy was 30 minutes before, we were swept up in the aftermath,” he said.

The women were enjoying the tail end of their winter training trip to Key West, stopping for a long lunch break before heading to the airport. 20 minutes after they arrived at the airport, police cars swarmed the scene, yelling at everyone to run to the other terminal.

“We left everything, all of our luggage, all on the curb outside,” said Samland. “I’m slow. These ladies were like 25 yards ahead of me to the point where I didn’t even know where they were.”

The coaches were able to contact the team by text message to confirm everyone was safe. It was hours before they were released from the airport.

The team is thankful to be back in Omaha and safe.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.