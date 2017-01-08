Olathe fire caused by space heater displaces 7 people

This is how the house looked in the morning. (Amanda Peterman/KCTV)

This was the scene as the fire was active. (Eric Smith/KCTV)

A fire on Sunday morning has caused seven people to be displaced.

Just before 6 a.m., someone called 911 to report a garage fire in the 800 block of N. Hamilton Drive.

When firefighters arrived, flames and a wall of smoke were coming from the front of the house.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in 20 minutes despite extremely cold temperatures.

Investigators say the fire was caused by a space heater in the garage. They want to remind everyone that "space heaters need space," so keep items that can catch fire at least 3 feet away. Also, they want to remind everyone to unplug space heaters before going to sleep.

The fire caused $160,000 in damages. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.