Percy’s Bar & Grill affected by fire

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV)

The worst of the damage was to the front of the building. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV)

Percy’s Bar & Grill caught fire this morning and now the management is planning their next steps forward.

From outside, you can see where the building burned. The worst damage is just above the door and to the sign that was out front.

The neighborhood bar has been around for years under different ownership.

The Kansas City Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire and whether it was arson.

The woman who runs the bar took it over last year and it reopened in November.

She calls it a friendly place, but doesn't know how the fire started.

We spoke with a man who used to come to the bar back when the original Percy opened it. He said he was sad to see the place burned and damaged.

“It was mostly a drop-off where people would stop off after work,” said Dale Walters. “I used to come in sometimes for a beer. I was really surprised. Hated to see that."

The bar's manager says it will close for week to repair some minor damage to the inside, but she'll reopen a week from Tuesday.

