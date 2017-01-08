Steelers headed to Arrowhead after 30-12 defeat of Dolphins - KCTV5

Steelers headed to Arrowhead after 30-12 defeat of Dolphins

The Steelers will play at Arrowhead next Sunday after beating the Dolphins today. (AP) The Steelers will play at Arrowhead next Sunday after beating the Dolphins today. (AP)
The Pittsburgh Steelers have ended Miami's brief postseason return.

The Steelers beat the Dolphins 30-12 on Sunday in Miami's first playoff game since 2008. The Dolphins have not won a playoff game since 2000.

Antonio Brown caught a pair of touchdown passes from Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell broke Franco Harris' team record for rushing yards in a postseason game — a mark that had stood since the 1975 Super Bowl. Bell had two touchdowns and 167 rushing yards.

The Steelers avenged a 15-point loss at Miami earlier this season by racing to a fast start against the Dolphins. Pittsburgh had 219 total yards in the first quarter — the most in the first quarter of a playoff game since 1991.

