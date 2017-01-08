AMBER Alert issued for 2 Colorado boys kidnapped by their mother

Authorities in Colorado have issued an AMBER Alert after a mother kidnapped her two sons.

On Sunday just before 6 a.m., officers in Englewood, Colorado went to the 4900 block of South Galapago St. on a call about a parental kidnapping.

Rebecca Dinapoli, 38, kidnapped her two sons and was last seen leaving the area in a 2006 silver Chevrolet Equinox with the Colorado temporary license plate number "062272V," which expires this month.

The boys' names are Joseph and Johnny Dinapoli. Joseph is 12, stands 4 feet and 10 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a hoodie and grey sweatpants. Johnny is 8, stands 3 feet and 6 inches tall, and was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a shirt.

The boys had gone outside to get something from the car and when their grandfather looked outside to check on them, he saw the mother pulling the Equinox out of the driveway.

Rebecca Dinapoli has been court ordered not to contact the boys. She is known to abuse drugs and suffers from mental health issues.

She has connections in Florida and New York, but it is unknown where exactly she is headed.

The FBI is assisting the Englewood police with this investigation. Local police departments in the Kansas City area have made their patrol units aware of this alert.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.