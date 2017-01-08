Man killed by police after pointing shotgun at officer in Independence

A man has been killed after pointing a shotgun at an officer. (Natalie Davis/KCTV)

A man was shot and killed by police after he pointed a gun at an officer.

Just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, police went to Independence Ridge Apartments on a call that said there was an armed, suicidal man there.

When officers arrived, they found the man outside one of the apartments and he was armed with a shotgun. Witnesses said he was drunk, belligerent. Cell phone video shows a bottle of gin sitting on his porch.

The officers were able to safely get people out of the apartment and into a safe location. They then talked to the man.

“He kept saying, 'Come get me! Come get me! I'm not going to surrender!'" said Michael Knox, who witnessed the incident.

“The cops kept trying to, very nicely, ask him to come out," said Amy Tye, another witness.

When he did, he pointed the shotgun at one of the officers. Then, one of the officers shot him.

“We heard, like, three shots," said Knox. "It was like, 'Pow! Pow! Pow!' and then they were pushing in the door for him to come out after they had shot him.”

Witnesses say they saw police trying to get in to help him after the shooting, which is why the doorknob is broken.

Officers took him out on a stretcher and immediately provided first aid until medical personnel arrived.

The man was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

“It was suicide by cop," Tye said. "He didn't want to kill himself, so he made the cops do it, pointing the gun at them.”

His identity has not been released yet. Neighbors say he had a family.

