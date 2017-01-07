Community comes together for police officer who was shot

A community came together in a silent auction and zumbathon to help raise money for an officer who was shot while on duty. (Dwain Crispell/KCTV5)

The recovery hasn’t been easy for a Gladstone police officer who was shot while trying to wrestle an armed man back in November, but things are getting back to normal for him.

Officer Brandon Sherman was honored as family and friends gathered for a fundraiser, which included a silent auction and a Zumba-thon to help raise money for his recovery.

Sherman has one goal in mind, to get back out there and do his duty.

“My end game is to get back out there,” he said. “I’m not going to let this stop me.”

Sherman was shot in the hand during a struggle with an armed man back in November at the area of 169 and Vivion Rd. during a traffic stop.

Investigators say 18-year-old Jacob Stevens bailed from a car and took off running from police. They say he pulled out a gun during a scuffle with officers and that was when shots were fired. Stevens was also hit and died from his injuries.

Roni Rice, Sherman’s mother-in-law, was not ready for the call she received.

“No one expects to get a phone call saying your son-in-law has been involved in a shooting,” she said.

Rice helped organize the fundraiser.

“You know it happens and every time you hear of a police officer being killed,” she said. “When you’re part of the family, it hurts but you never think it’ll happen to your own family.”

Sherman is grateful for his department and for serving the community, but being away from the job has been tough.

“This has been my blood, being a cop, working the streets at night but working in the day,” he said. “I’m grateful to my department but it’s taken the wind out of my sails.”

You can help Sherman out on the GoFundMe page that was set up to help him and his family.

