Community comes together for police officer who was shot

A new website called TruePeopleSearch.com is creating shock waves when it comes to privacy.More >
A new website called TruePeopleSearch.com is creating shock waves when it comes to privacy.More >
The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened early Wednesday morning after being shut down for hours due to a six-vehicle accident that took the lives of five people.More >
The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened early Wednesday morning after being shut down for hours due to a six-vehicle accident that took the lives of five people.More >
Authorities have found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and have identified one victim, a district attorney said in a middle-of-the night briefing.More >
Authorities have found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and have identified one victim, a district attorney said in a middle-of-the night briefing.More >
A Mid-Michigan funeral home has been shutdown after investigators found deplorable conditions, including maggots and unrefrigerated bodies.More >
A Mid-Michigan funeral home has been shutdown after investigators found deplorable conditions, including maggots and unrefrigerated bodies.More >
Authorities say they searched all night for a man and a woman who stole a car with a sleeping 3-year-old in the back seat. So far, they have not been able to find the suspects but they do say they will continue to search.More >
Authorities say they searched all night for a man and a woman who stole a car with a sleeping 3-year-old in the back seat. So far, they have not been able to find the suspects but they do say they will continue to search.More >
Lyme, West nile, Zika, the list of insect-borne illnesses to worry about seems to get longer, and scarier, every year.More >
Lyme, West nile, Zika, the list of insect-borne illnesses to worry about seems to get longer, and scarier, every year.More >
The Kansas Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Leavenworth. The Leavenworth Police Department said the man was shot and killed at Rose Street and Pennsylvania Street. The shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.More >
The Kansas Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Leavenworth. The Leavenworth Police Department said the man was shot and killed at Rose Street and Pennsylvania Street. The shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.More >
Two Florida boys ages 11 and 12 have been arrested on charges they raped an 11-year-old girl.More >
Two Florida boys ages 11 and 12 have been arrested on charges they raped an 11-year-old girl.More >
Verizon confirmed on Wednesday the personal data of 6 million customers has leaked online.More >
Verizon confirmed on Wednesday the personal data of 6 million customers has leaked online.More >
Uddin was given credit for serving 603 days in jail.More >
Uddin was given credit for serving 603 days in jail.More >