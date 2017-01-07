Liquor store robbed in Overland Park

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a liquor store.

At about 9:20 p.m., police were called to the 11300 block of 135th St. on an armed robbery.

Police need assistance in locating the suspect, a white male in his late 30s. He was last seen driving a two-door pickup truck.

No one was injured during the robbery.

