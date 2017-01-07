Possible bobcat spotted in Prairie Village

One man caught on video what possibly was a bobcat in his backyard. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV5)

It would be a rare occurrence to see a bobcat in Prairie Village, but one local man believes he caught the animal on video sneaking through his backyard.

While eating his breakfast, Jerry Wilkinson spotted something unusual that you don’t see too often.

“I glanced out the back window and noticed some movement in the backyard,” he said.

At first glance, he thought it was the biggest cat he’d ever seen.

“The ears were what caught my attention, the short, tufted ears.”

That was when he thought the sneaky cat was something else.

He got his camera out and was able to capture the animal until it leaped over the fence.

Seeing bobcats in the suburbs is rare, but it does happen. In 2014, a Lee’s Summit business caught the animal on a surveillance camera and in 2012, a Shawnee man spotted a bobcat in his backyard.

Wilkinson is happy to see the wildlife, but knows best to not get in the way.

“I wouldn’t put anything out that would detract from its hunting or anything like that,” he said. “Keep the balance between nature and beast.”

