Royals trade away Dyson, possibly greatest 50th round pick ever

Dyson’s case for best 50th round pick ever is solidified as the MLB draft was cut to only 40 rounds in 2012. (KCTV5)

Baseball is a business, and the Kansas City Royals made a business decision trading away a fan-favorite outfielder on Friday.

The Royals traded speedy outfielder Jarrod Dyson to the Seattle Mariners for right-handed starting pitcher Nathan Karns.

While the trade was a business decision, Dyson has been a vital piece for the Royals and could hold a title that includes the phrase “best the game of baseball has ever seen.”

Dyson was called up in Sept. 2010 after the rosters expanded, allowing teams to carry up to 40 players at one time. He did not make the Royals opening day roster in 2011 but did retain his rookie status and was called up in that year, along with players like Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Danny Duffy, Salvador Perez, Kelvin Herrera and others.

This group brought a change to Kansas City, taking the team from lovable losers to an organization that appeared in back-to-back World Series’, taking the crown in 2015.

The speedster contributed some big moments during the Royals road to glory but Dyson’s road to success was different from many throughout the history of professional baseball.

Dyson played his college baseball at Southwest Mississippi Community College and was drafted by the Royals in the 50th round as the 1,475th player taken in the 2006 MLB first-year player draft.

There have been 431 players drafted in the 50th round. Only seven of them have ever stepped onto the field during a major league game. Dyson is one of those seven players.

With only seven players making it to the big leagues, many would ask the question, who is the best 50th round draft pick of all time?

For a time, that was former San Francisco Giants outfielder Marvin Benard, but anyone who looks at the numbers will see that Dyson now holds that title.

Dyson has seven years of major league service, 550 games, and is a career .260 hitter with 7 home runs, 101 runs batted in, 48 doubles, 29 triples and 176 stolen bases. Dyson also boasts a .981 fielding percentage.

Benard played for nine years, 891 games, with a career .271 batting average and 54 homerun, 260 runs batted in, 138 doubles, 21 triples and 105 stolen bases. Benard also posted a .986 fielding percentage.

While Benard outpaces Dyson in many categories, an overall look at the value of each player tells a different story.

The WAR statistic shows a player’s wins above replacement. This number shows a player’s total contribution to their team in one statistic and is one of the most looked at statistics as teams evaluate players.

Benard’s career WAR is 8.6, while Dyson’s is 12.8.

With these new numbers in mind, an argument can be made that Jarrod Dyson is now the greatest 50th round pick to ever grace the fields of major league baseball.

Dyson’s case for best 50th round pick ever is solidified as the MLB draft was cut to only 40 rounds in 2012.

He also still has time to build on these numbers, especially seasons and games played, as Dyson will be only 32-years-old on opening day in 2017.

In the end, the Royals traded away a decent outfielder who plays good defense and possesses terrifying speed, but a case can also be made that the Royals just traded away a player who holds the title, among 50th round picks, the best the game of baseball has ever seen.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.