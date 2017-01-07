Mason, Graham lead No. 3 Kansas past Texas Tech, 85-68 - KCTV5

Mason, Graham lead No. 3 Kansas past Texas Tech, 85-68

Posted by Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
LAWRENCE, KS (AP) -

Frank Mason III scored 26 points, Devonte Graham added a season-high 20 and No. 3 Kansas used a big second-half run to put away Texas Tech, 85-68 on Saturday night.

Josh Jackson had 17 points and Mason provided the spark for a 12-0 run that turned a five-point game into a rout, allowing the Jayhawks to remain perfect in 17 tries against Texas Tech at home.

The Jayhawks (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) also pushed their home winning streak to a nation-leading 51 games.

Aaron Ross and Zach Smith had 17 points each as the Red Raiders (12-3, 1-2) lost their 15th straight to the Jayhawks overall. Keenan Evans scored 15.

Texas Tech gave Kansas a tussle until a frustrating final minute of the first half.

