Business returns to normal at KCI after Ft. Lauderdale shooting

Things had essentially returned to KCI on Saturday after the fatal mass shooting in Ft. Lauderdale on Friday. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV)

Flights between Fort Lauderdale and Kansas City were back on schedule on Saturday.

Friday’s shooting was on the minds of travelers. Many regard the shootings in Florida as reminders to be mindful of your surroundings while flying.

Two flights took off for Fort Lauderdale on Saturday afternoon with no problems.

Passengers in Kansas City appreciate the small size of KCI and said they felt comfortable with the security in their hometown airport.

Many felt safe traveling again on Saturday and saw what happened in Florida as an isolated incident.

“It doesn't bother me at all, no,” said Josh Jones, who was flying to Denver. “It's still a safe environment in a safe city. I feel safe traveling today.”

“I've traveled enough to know there's a lot of stuff in place to keep us safe today,” said Doug Rickey who was flying to Sacramento. “I know those things happen, but I have faith in the system.”

A Southwest flight from Ft. Lauderdale will land in KCI tonight.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.