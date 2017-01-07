Family of 8 displaced after KC house fire

A family of eight was displaced by a fire on Saturday. (Natalie Davis/KCTV)

A family of eight is without a home after a house fire Saturday morning.

The fire broke out a little before 10 a.m. It started in the attic and spread. The cause is under investigation.

Yolanda and Larry Hudson rented the home. They lived there with their 6 children, ranging in age from 8 to 23 years old.

“We have no coats, we have no shoes, we have nothing,” said Yolanda Hudson. “It’s just hard because we’re having to start back over from the ground back up to the top. And it’s hard because I have nothing for my children.”

Their 14-year-old son Jeremiah Anderson shot video of the fire. He told KCTV5 his father woke them up and rushed them out the door.

“It was scary,” said Anderson. “There was smoke everywhere.”

Everyone got out safely, but the family lost most everything they own.

“The material things I can replace. I'm going to have to find us another home, but it's okay. I'm just glad that everybody got out safely. That's what's important to me,” said Hudson.

The Red Cross is assisting until they can find a new place to live.

