1 Lawrence officer injured in crash during traffic stop; 2nd injured while arresting suspect

The Lawrence Police Department later Tweeted out this picture. (Credit: Lawrence Police Department)

Two Lawrence police officers were injured on Saturday morning after a suspected drunk driver hit a patrol vehicle that was parked for a traffic stop.

Two officers, who are partners, were assisting with a traffic stop near 23rd and Iowa Street around 2:04 a.m. One of the officers stayed inside the vehicle.

Then, a maroon Dodge pickup driven by 50-year-old Nelson L. Higgins hit the back of the patrol vehicle and caused significant damage.

Higgins fled the scene and a pursuit began. He headed west on 23rd and then turned south on 59 Highway at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit ended in Franklin County when the driver lost control near I-35 and 59 Highway.

Higgins continued to resist, but was then taken into custody. A second officer was injured trying to arrest him.

The officer who was inside the vehicle during the crash was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital and has been released. The second officer injured during the arrest declined treatment for his injuries.

Higgins has been taken into custody on multiple charges, although those charges have not been stated to the public yet.

The Lawrence Police Department tweeted out a picture later in the day of a patrol vehicle that had been rear ended. When KCTV5 asked if it was related to this incident they said, "Press release coming soon" and provided the station with this information a bit later.

This is why it's important to #DriveSober and #MoveOver. Thankfully the officer only had minor injuries and wasn't in the hospital long. pic.twitter.com/BvP23Pxzh9 — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) January 7, 2017

