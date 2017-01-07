4 young people hospitalized after being ejected from truck during rollover

No one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt. (AP)

An accident has sent four young people to the hospital after they were ejected from a truck during a rollover accident near Pleasant Hill.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Friday night on SW State Highway AA, 300 feet north of Missouri Route 58.

Joseph E. Davis, 18, was driving the 1998 Chevrolet truck north when he lost control on the snow-covered road.

According to the crash log, the truck then crossed the centerline, went off the right side of the road and overturned.

All four people in the car were ejected.

Emily J. Cook, 17, was life-flighted to a hospital with serious injuries.

Davis and Josey B. Pate, 17, were taken to hospitals in ambulances with serious injuries.

Seventeen-year-old Brayden K. Smith suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital as well.

None of the four people were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.