Person hospitalized after Olathe shooting

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

A man ended up in the hospital on Friday night after a shooting in Olathe. 

Around 8:20 p.m., officers went to the 500 block of N. Stevenson to investigate gunshots that had been heard in the area. 

Officers found out there had been an altercation and that a man had been shot. 

The man was later found at a local hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

The case is currently being investigated by the Olathe Police Department. Anyone with information should call the Olathe police 913-971-6950 at or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. 

