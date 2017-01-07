Person hospitalized after Olathe shooting

The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened early Wednesday morning after being shut down for hours due to a six-vehicle accident that took the lives of five people.More >
The Kansas Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Leavenworth. The Leavenworth Police Department said the man was shot and killed at Rose Street and Pennsylvania Street. The shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.More >
Verizon confirmed on Wednesday the personal data of 6 million customers has leaked online.More >
For a couple who spent years denying they were even in a relationship, Jay-Z and Beyoncé are making up for lost time by divulging some major details about their marriage.More >
A Mid-Michigan funeral home has been shutdown after investigators found deplorable conditions, including maggots and unrefrigerated bodies.More >
Police used cadaver dogs, a backhoe and other construction equipment Tuesday to help search a sprawling farm for four missing men believed to be victims of foul play.More >
Uddin was given credit for serving 603 days in jail.More >
A 3-year-old child is safe Wednesday night after she was inside a stolen car.More >
A woman who was eating at a Denny's in Southern California picked up the tab for a group of firefighters who had just finished battling a fire.More >
Authorities say five people have died in a fiery six-vehicle wreck that temporarily closed a stretch of Interstate 70 on the western edge of the Kansas City metropolitan area.More >
