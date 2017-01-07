Person hospitalized after Olathe shooting

A man ended up in the hospital on Friday night after a shooting in Olathe.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers went to the 500 block of N. Stevenson to investigate gunshots that had been heard in the area.

Officers found out there had been an altercation and that a man had been shot.

The man was later found at a local hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The case is currently being investigated by the Olathe Police Department. Anyone with information should call the Olathe police 913-971-6950 at or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

