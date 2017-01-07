21-year-old killed in collision with semi

A 21-year-old was killed after he hit and was dragged by a semi truck. (Eric Smith/KCTV)

A 21-year-old man was killed on Saturday after running into a semi truck on Interstate 435.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate just south of the exit for Highway 69.

Alexander Benitez was the man killed after his Toyota Camry struck the rear of the semi.

The Toyota got lodged under the end of the trailer box and was then dragged until the semi could pull over and stop.

The highway was closed until 8:15 a.m.

