Car with no driver inside nearly hits police car

A car with no driver behind the wheel nearly hit the car an officer was driving on Friday night. (Kimo Hood/KCTV)

Kansas City police are questioning one man after a driverless car almost struck a police car Friday evening.

The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 35th Street and Spruce Avenue on the city's east side.

Police spotted the car and realized it had been stolen. They then attempted to stop the car, but the driver jumped out of the car while it was still moving.

That car almost struck a nearby police car. The officer in that car was not injured.

The stolen car ended up going over a curb and onto a homeowner's property. There was no damage.

The driver ran from the scene. He was last seen running between some homes just a block away between Kensington and Cypress Avenue.

During their search police took one man into custody.

Officers are still trying to determine if the man they are questioning was in fact driving the stolen car.

