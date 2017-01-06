Northland masseuse pleads not guilty to sodomy charges

Richard Wall has been charged with sodomy after a customer said he groped her. (Clay County Sheriff)

A Northland masseuse has been accused of sexually assaulting a customer.

The victim says she was at Massage Heights on 152 Highway in the Northland when Richard Wall was massaging her.

She says he grabbed her inappropriately and aggressively, penetrating her with his fingers while massaging her.

At the time, Wall told her it was an accident.

Wall has now been charged with sodomy.

Massage Heights Franchising released the following statement:

We were appalled to hear of the allegations of sexual misconduct of one of our massage therapists. Massage Heights Franchising has a zero tolerance policy against inappropriate behavior, including sexual misconduct, and upon learning of the allegations the local franchisee immediately terminated the massage therapist’s employment. Franchisees are encouraged to conduct background and reference checks prior to hiring all licensed massage therapists. This employee was licensed by the state of Missouri, which requires thorough criminal background checks of all massage therapists before issuing and renewing licenses. The local franchisee is fully cooperating with authorities in the investigation. Massage Heights Franchising is dedicated to the wellbeing of the thousands of members and guests our franchisees serve, and these policies are designed to create a safe and secure environment in each and every retreat.

On Thursday, March 2, Wall pleaded not guilty and was given a trial date of Nov. 27.

