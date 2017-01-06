Mumps cases reported in Johnson and Douglas Counties

Health departments with the state of Kansas, Johnson County and Douglas County are investigating eight cases of mumps associated with The University of Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the onsets of illness happened throughout December. Several of the cases had been reported previously and were under investigation.

According to the CDC, more than 4,000 mumps cases were reported in the U.S. in 2016. Mumps outbreaks are ongoing in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

Visit the CDC's website for more information about mumps and its symptoms.

