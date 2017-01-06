Mumps cases reported in Johnson and Douglas Counties - KCTV5

Mumps cases reported in Johnson and Douglas Counties

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
File photo. (AP) File photo. (AP)
TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -

Health departments with the state of Kansas, Johnson County and Douglas County are investigating eight cases of mumps associated with The University of Kansas. 

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the onsets of illness happened throughout December. Several of the cases had been reported previously and were under investigation. 

According to the CDC, more than 4,000 mumps cases were reported in the U.S. in 2016. Mumps outbreaks are ongoing in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. 

Visit the CDC's website for more information about mumps and its symptoms

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.