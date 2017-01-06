Woman reports sexual battery at KU

The University of Kansas is investigating after receiving a report of a sexual battery this week.

On Tuesday night, the woman told KU Police the incident happened around 3 a.m. on Sept. 3 at the Oliver Hall dorm.

The woman was not a student at that time. The suspect, who she knew, was.

Deputy Chief James Anguiano, with the university's public safety office, could not confirm whether the suspect is still enrolled or not.

No arrests have been made.

