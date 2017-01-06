Mother's heartbreaking story serves as warning about little-known condition in infants

At four months old, Johnny Hedden's parents took him to the doctor with a cold that he just couldn't shake. (Submitted)

Starting this week, every newborn born in the state of Missouri will be tested for a certain rare but serious genetic disorder.

Missouri is joining about half of the states in the country that will test for SCIDS. It's a test that might have changed the outcome of one local boy's short life.

At four months old, Johnny Hedden's parents took him to the doctor with a cold that he just couldn't shake.

"He did not improve with usual treatment we would offer, which is when we realized that something is not right," said Dr. Nikita Raje.

Raje, an allergist and immunologist at Children's Mercy Hospital, found Johnny had pneumonia, and worse yet, he was diagnosed with SCID (Severe Combined Immuno-Deficiency), sometimes called the bubble boy disease, that now affects one in 58,000 live births.

"The baby doesn't have any type of immune system to fight any kind of disease, so a simple virus that gives us a cold, can be life threatening to these babies," Raje said.

Johnny made it through that and underwent a stem cell transplant at six months.

"Their chances of survival are better if they are picked up early and they get their treatment before 3.5 months of age and before they get any kind of infections," Raje said.

Which is why doctors have been pushing for newborn screenings for SCID since 2010.

It's a simple heel prick within the first day or two of life, now mandated in Missouri.

Johnny's mom says she only wishes the law had passed in time for Johnny. Immediate treatment may have saved him and likely she could have planned a fitting birthday party instead of his funeral. Johnny passed 11 days after his first birthday.

Kansas does not yet test for SCID at birth.

