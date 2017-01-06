2 arrested on terrorism charges in Rolla

Bryan A. Riden and Melissa S. Hannon were arrested after allegedly threatening to blow up the courthouse in Rolla. (KCTV)

Two people have been arrested on terrorism charges after allegedly threatening to bomb the courthouse in Rolla.

On Thursday around 1:30 p.m., a circuit clerk at the Phelps County Circuit Clerks Office got a call from an unidentified person who said that an explosive device was going to detonate inside the courthouse at 200 North Main.

Due to the call, department heads, courthouse employees and citizens were evacuated.

First responders and bomb-sniffing K-9 dogs did an extensive search of the courthouse and did not find a bomb.

The telephone number used to make the bomb threat was identified in a follow-up investigation by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Unit.

Two people were identified as being responsible for the threat and were questioned.

They were then arrested for making a terror threat and were taken to the Phelps County Jail, where they were held until a warrant could be issued.

Warrants were issued on Friday for 34-year-old Bryan A. Riden, from Rolla, for making a terrorist threat in the first degree and tampering with a judicial proceeding. His bond was set at $50,000.00.

Warrants were also issued for 39-year-old Melissa S. Hannon, also from Rolla, for making a terrorist threat in the first degree, tampering with a judicial proceeding, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. Her bond was set at $50,000.00.

Both parties are innocent until proven guilty.

