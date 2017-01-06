Leavenworth Catholic high school to close in June

The Board of Trustees of the Leavenworth Regional Catholic School System announced Wednesday it will recommend that Archbishop Joseph Naumann close Immaculata High School, which offers seventh through 12th grade. (Facebook)

After more than a century in operation, a Catholic high school in Leavenworth is closing its doors after this school year.

The Board of Trustees of the Leavenworth Regional Catholic School System announced Wednesday it will recommend that Archbishop Joseph Naumann close Immaculata High School, which offers seventh through 12th grade.

The Leavenworth Times reports the school will close June 2. Xavier Catholic School, which offers preschool through sixth grade, will remain open. Seventh- and eighth-grade students from Immaculata will move to Xavier next year.

School officials said struggling enrollment has caused cost per student to exceed revenue per student by more than $5,000.

The Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas said 66 students are currently enrolled in ninth through 12th grade at Immaculata.

