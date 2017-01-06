Missing 77-year-old from Overland Park found safe in Oregon

Jerry Walker was last seen on Thursday. He has a medical condition that requires medication. (Overland Park Police)

UPDATE: Walker has been found safe in Portland, Oregon.

The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 77-year-old man.

Jerry E. Walker was last seen on Thursday at 3:27 p.m. in the 6500 block of W. 103rd St.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.