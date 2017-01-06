Missing 77-year-old from Overland Park found safe in Oregon - KCTV5

Missing 77-year-old from Overland Park found safe in Oregon

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Jerry Walker was last seen on Thursday. He has a medical condition that requires medication. (Overland Park Police) Jerry Walker was last seen on Thursday. He has a medical condition that requires medication. (Overland Park Police)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

UPDATE: Walker has been found safe in Portland, Oregon. 

The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 77-year-old man. 

Jerry E. Walker was last seen on Thursday at 3:27 p.m. in the 6500 block of W. 103rd St. 

