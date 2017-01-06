Independence woman blasts police for rape investigation

A new article in Cosmopolitan criticizes Independence police for how Taylor Hirth says they treated her immediately after her attack. (KCTV5)

A young mother who says she was gang-raped in her apartment is publicly blasting the department who investigated her crime.

A new article in Cosmopolitan criticizes Independence police for how Taylor Hirth says they treated her immediately after her attack.

About a year ago, Hirth reported a brutal gang rape inside her apartment. She's now speaking about that terrible night and how she says police treated her.

She told police on Feb. 9 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. she was awoken to a man standing over her inside her third-floor apartment. The young mother was living at the Stoney Brook Apartments located off of U.S. Highway 24.

A police report and medical exam show she was attacked inside her apartment. She spoke with KCTV5 News about that crime and her frustration with police to find the men responsible.

Soon she said four to five men had somehow forced their way into her apartment and were in her bedroom.

That night her daughter had fallen asleep next to her in bed.

“She held my hand through the attack. It was horrific to experience rape by multiple men knowing my daughter was awake,” Hirth said. “That right there is probably what haunts me more. It was horrific to experience rape by multiple men knowing my daughter was awake."

A new article in Cosmopolitan shines a harsh light on the Independence Police Department and how Hirth says she was treated.

The article shows what Hirth says are crime scene photos. There is a picture of lubricant and condoms she had in her nightstand and the books she read about rape culture.

The article is long, but the message is clear, Hirth feels she was a rape victim mistreated by police. She pointed out detectives kept asking if she was on dating websites like Tinder.

"I thought that it was very powerful and how important it if to start by believing survivors," said Haleigh Harrold with the Metropolitan Organization to Combat Sexual Assault.

MOCSA trains officers across the metro how to interview and support victims, but the advice applies to everyone

"We need to say, 'I'm sorry this happened to you. This shouldn't have happened to you. It wasn't your fault. How can I help you?'" Harrold said.

KCTV5 contacted Independence police about the article and the allegations against detectives. They declined to comment saying it's an active case.

Hirth says police closed her rape case after four months saying they didn't have any leads, but there are charges now. Her rape kit matched the rape kit in a Johnson County deputy attack.

Brady Newman Caddell is now charged in both attacks. Caddell lived in the same apartment complex as Hirth.

False reports are rare at 2-10 percent. The very best research tells MOCSA that 90-98 percent of victims are telling the truth, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

In 2016, MOCSA provided education and outreach to 26 police departments. They saw 509 police officers and provided over 22 hours of education.

MOCSA’s 24-hour crisis line in Missouri is 816-531-0233 and in Kansas is 913-642-0233.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.