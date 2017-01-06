Olathe firefighters firefighters train for ice rescue situations

The Olathe Fire Department stepped out onto the ice Friday to prepare for a worst-case scenario if someone falls through. (KCTV5)

An icy pond or lake may look nice this time of year, but one wrong step can turn into a disaster.

Icy ponds are one of the biggest dangers posed by winter weather and bitter cold.

And if that happens, Capt. Bill Schneider says they need to act fast before hypothermia sets in, which can take just seconds when the body is submerged below the water level. That's why they wanted to practice their ice rescue skills.

"In that fast of a reaction, the body cannot work normal and cannot move the body parts. So we have to go out and put a rope around the patient and drag them to shore because they can't do anything themselves,” he said.

Schneider realizes that with colder temperatures, both kids and adults are inside a lot and on days like this where it's sunny children will venture out with little to no adult supervision.

“We just want to remind people to stay off the ice, no matter what age,” he said.

That goes for pets too. A thin layer of ice doesn't discriminate.

"We're probably about an inch, inch and a half on these lakes and ponds right now. Which is an ideal situation for somebody to fall into, but we don't want anybody going out on the ice,” Schneider said.

Schneider says it's also important for them to be out this time of year because of the temperature swings.

The Kansas City area is expected to get above freezing in the next few days, which will make any icy surface weaker than it already is.

Something else the Olathe Fire Department worries about this time of year is frost bite, mainly affecting the fingers and toes.

Another reminder is to dress warmly in dangerously cold conditions.

